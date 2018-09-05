CDC issues reminder to not eat Honey Smacks after more reported illnesses

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Don’t eat Honey Smacks.
That’s the message from the CDC after it has continued to receive reports of illnesses linked to the cereal, which was recalled in June.
The CDC, FDA, and other groups are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks.
Louisiana is one of 36 states with cases of Salmonella Mbandaka infections connected to the cereal.
Officials reported 130 people have gotten sick, resulting in 34 hospitalizations. There have been no reported deaths.
People are urged to check their homes and throw away any Honey Smacks cereal.
