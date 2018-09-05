Child drowns in pool in Terrebonne Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that happened in Gibson Tuesday morning.
Deputies and detectives responded to the 4700 block of N. Bayou Black Dr. in reference to a medical emergency.
Upon arrival at this location the Gibson Fire Department First Responders were on scene.
Deputies learned that a two-year-old boy was found floating in an above ground swimming pool in the backyard at his residence.
Acadian Ambulance treated the child on scene before he was transported to the Terrebonne General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The two-year-old was died was identified as Cooper Burges of Gibson, La.
During this investigation it was learned that sometimes during the early morning hours the child’s parent noticed that the child was not in his bedroom. The parents searched the premises and located the child in their swimming pool.
There was not any obvious signs of the trauma to this child body and it appears to be an accidental drowning at this time.
This case remains under investigation and the autopsy has not yet been scheduled, more information will be released at the conclusion of this investigation.
