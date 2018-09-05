Drew Brees discusses Teddy Bridgewater acquisition

“Just watching him from afar, respect what he was able to do during his two years as starter. His first action was against us in ’14. Matt Cassel gets hurt, and he comes in and plays really well during that season, playoffs. Next year he gets hurt, but when he’s had the opportunity, he’s made the most of it. I think he’s a good fit for us, for this offense, and he’s a guy that fits our locker room too,” said Brees.