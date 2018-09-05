Drew Brees discusses Teddy Bridgewater acquisition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A week after the Saints traded their 2019 third-round pick to acquire quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Jets, Drew Brees spoke to the media for the first time.
Brees and Bridgewater have been acquaintances since 2014, and the veteran likes what he has seen from afar.
“I love his demeanor. It’s my first time around him really. Met him right around Super Bowl time when he was coming out into the draft. So that was the first time I’d really spent any time with him, other than just saying ‘hey’ after a game or before a game. So I’ve been impressed with his ability to pick up the offense, really intelligent guy,” said Drew Brees.
Bridgewater’s first game experience came as a rookie in 2014 when the Vikings' then-starter Matt Cassell got injured against the Saints.
“Just watching him from afar, respect what he was able to do during his two years as starter. His first action was against us in ’14. Matt Cassel gets hurt, and he comes in and plays really well during that season, playoffs. Next year he gets hurt, but when he’s had the opportunity, he’s made the most of it. I think he’s a good fit for us, for this offense, and he’s a guy that fits our locker room too,” said Brees.
While Brees is listed as the starter on the depth chart, Bridgewater is his backup, with Taysom Hill in the third slot.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.