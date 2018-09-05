Gordon Approaching The Shore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gordon appears to be making a northern jog and will cross the coast near the Mississippi Alabama border tonight. Tropical storm conditions are already effecting the Florida and Alabama coastlines and will spread across South Mississippi as well as the Parishes along the Pearl River including Eastern St. Tammany and Washington through late this evening.
Across metro New Orleans we will still see some breezy conditions with occasional gusty showers blowing by from time to time.
As Gordon moves north Wednesday will see passing storms and breaks of sunshine, but a "tail” of moisture will persist on Thursday making it the most likely day for widespread storminess through Southeast Louisiana.
A late summertime pattern returns for Friday and the weekend with spotty storms and highs around 90.
