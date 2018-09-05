4 Hammond police officers arrested for payroll fraud, malfeasance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four Hammond police officers were arrested on malfeasance and public payroll fraud charges, according to a statement issued by The City of Hammond.
The officers, Patrick Dean, Mark Hampton, Sermaine Smith and Cody Taylor, were arrested Friday, according to Public Information Officer Lisa Lambert.
Lambert said the officers are on administrative leave and are no longer on duty. They are also not permitted to work extra-duty details while on leave, according to Lambert.
Lambert said their employment status may change as events unfold and more information is obtained.
Dean was hired on April 20, 2015, Hampton was hired on July 24, 2003, Smith was hired February 14, 2011, and Taylor was hired July 13, 2015.
