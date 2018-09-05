High School Player of Week 1 Voting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South Louisiana’s high school football season kicked off with upsets, high-scoring affairs and inter-division showdowns. The following are the nominees for top week one honors:
RB John Emery, Destrehan - 205 total yards, 3 TD
QB Justin Ibieta, Country Day - 256 total yards, 3 TD
Lakeshore Special Teams - 3 touchdowns (2 kickoffs, 1 punt block)
You can vote here now until Wednesday evening. The winner will be announced on FOX 8 Football Friday at 10:35 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.