High School Player of Week 1 Voting

High School Player of Week 1 Voting
By John Bennett | September 4, 2018 at 8:50 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 8:50 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South Louisiana’s high school football season kicked off with upsets, high-scoring affairs and inter-division showdowns. The following are the nominees for top week one honors:

RB John Emery, Destrehan - 205 total yards, 3 TD

QB Justin Ibieta, Country Day - 256 total yards, 3 TD

Lakeshore Special Teams - 3 touchdowns (2 kickoffs, 1 punt block)

You can vote here now until Wednesday evening. The winner will be announced on FOX 8 Football Friday at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.