Jefferson Parish council members purchase more property to transform Fat City

METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish officials hope plans to turn a part of Fat City into the focal point of Metairie will bring more entrepreneurs and people to the area.
Fat City has come a long way from its former days known for being a nightlife hotspot in Metairie. It’s now getting what Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken calls a “face-lift.”
"This area is what we envision as a city center for Metairie, and that's where our efforts are concentrated right now," Van Vrancken said.
The first project is a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office substation. Right next to it is a green space, and around the block will be an eLibrary.
The Parish Council also voted in favor of giving $25,000 to the Urban Land Institute to figure out what types of mixed-use developments would spark economic development.
"We own some property. We just purchased the business that houses the Champagne Elevator. They'll be moving elsewhere in Jefferson, and we're hoping to acquire a few more properties in this immediate area to have a campus of properties working together," Van Vrancken said.
Some residents and businesses in the area are looking forward to the changes.
"It definitely would be a refreshing change compared to what the area was known for before, but it's still known as Fat City. But instead of the all night partying scene, I think it's a refreshing change to welcome more families into the area," David Rivera said.
"I think it's going to be awesome because it's going to come more people, business is going to do well, better than before," Flow Nation Barbershop Owner Robert Rentas said.
In addition to this project, Van Vrancken says about 20 businesses were awarded $50,000 grants to transform the facade of their businesses.
Other ways of beautifying the area include murals painted alongside the Entergy substation.
"We're going to expand that mural with Grace King students and Riverdale students painting more murals along that fence line," Van Vrancken said.
The sheriff’s substation is expected to be completed by the end of the year, while the other projects will begin next year.
