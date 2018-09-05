JP Superintendent explains decision to cancel school Wednesday

On Tuesday, just before noon, I gathered with our school system’s Operations and Emergency Planning leaders. We held a conference call with our weather partners and learned that TS Gordon had cleared Florida, entered warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico, and was expected to make landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane. Specifically, we believed the most significant impact to Jefferson Parish would be between 10 p.m. Tuesday night and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning with winds in excess of 50 MPH and gusts to 70 MPH. Given this information, there was no way our team could guarantee all the strong winds would have passed prior to our 6 a.m. bus start times. Further, we could not assure buildings would be safe or have electricity and water on Wednesday morning. I decided to cancel school for Wednesday. I also knew some families might choose to evacuate and I wanted to provide them with time for that choice. From a district management standpoint, we prepared teams to access every school on Wednesday, assess damage, and ready them for a normal start on Thursday. We also built inclement weather days into our calendar, so no makeup days are needed as a result of these last two days off. We were logistically and tactically prepared.