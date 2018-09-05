Man arrested in July quadruple shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police said a man was arrested in connection with a July shooting that injured four people.
NOPD said Bernard Murray, 23, was arrested last week on four counts of attempted second degree murder.
He also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, and obstruction of justice.
His bond was set at $270,000.
According to NOPD, on July 25 Murray was in a red pick-up truck that pulled alongside a vehicle at Bullard Avenue and North I-10 Service Road in Little Woods.
One or more people in the car opened fire, according to the report.
