The 2-year-old was the subject of an Amber Alert

Mom admits to beating son and carrying his body to woods, affidavit reveals
A Pinellas County, FL, arrest affidavit revealed that Charisse Stinson admitted to hitting her 2-year-old son, which caused him to hit his head against the wall and have seizures. (Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/WWSB)
September 5, 2018 at 6:31 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 9:12 AM

LARGO, FL (WWSB/RNN) - A Pinellas County arrest affidavit reveals a mother admitted to hitting her 2-year-old son in the head, which caused him to hit his head against a wall and have seizures.

Jordan Belliveau, who was the subject of a multi-day Amber Alert, then died after having seizures. He was 2 years old.

His mother admitted to taking him to the woods and leaving him there, the affidavit said.

Charisse Stinson, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Largo police arrested Stinson around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday shortly after investigators found Jordan’s body in the woods.

Stinson had earlier claimed her son was abducted by a man who had offered them a ride, then knocked her unconscious and left her in the woods, WTXL reported.

