Nearly 200,000 Prius hybrids recalled, may catch fire

(RNN) - Toyota announced Wednesday that it is recalling nearly 200,000 Prius hybrids in the U.S. because of fire concerns.
The company said its 2016 to 2018 model year vehicles have a potential issue with the engine wire harness.
A portion of harness, which is connected to the power control unit, may contact the cover and wear down over time, causing an electrical short circuit that could start a fire.
Those with the affected vehicles should take them to the dealership for free repairs of the problem.
The company said it will contact all known owners of the affected vehicles in September.
To see if your vehicle is involved in the recall, look up the vehicle's VIN at the Toyota recall or the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration recall site.
Toyota also invited its customers to call its Customer Experience Center at 1-800-331-4331 if they had any questions or concerns.
