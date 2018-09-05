New Orleans City Hall open for half-day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered that City Hall and all City government offices be opened for a half-day Wednesday.
The decision was made in response to an improved outlook relative to the potential weather impacts of Tropical Storm Gordon.
City Hall and City government offices, to include NORDC and the NOPL, are ordered open beginning at noon on Wednesday.
“The bottom line is that we have work that needs to get done. The people’s business,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We are grateful that the anticipated impact of TS Gordon has lessened to the degree that work can resume sooner than expected. Understanding this may be a challenge for employees with children out of school --- we encourage our City workers to bring their children with them where practical, and ask our supervisors to make reasonable accommodations.”
