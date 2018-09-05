NOPD searching for missing Covington woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing Covington woman.
Vivian Quaid, 27, left her mother’s home in Covington on August 19. She later spoke to her mother on August 24.
The reporting person stated that Quaid has not been seen or heard from since, according to NOPD.
She was described as 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Vivian Quaid please notify NOPD at 504-821-2222 or any Eight District detective at 504-658-6080.
