Pascagoula fairs well during Gordon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall just east of Pascagoula, Mississippi Wednesday morning.
On Buffett Beach the tide seems to be up, and there is some standing water on the sand.
Other than that, Pascagoula faired well during Gordon.
Early Wednesday morning video captured the impacts of the storm.
In the video heavy rain and winds can been seen blowing around minor debris.
An initial survey of the area proved to show no major damage.
At this time there aren’t any reports of widespread power outages.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.