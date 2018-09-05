Payton is ‘upbeat and optimistic’ to start 2018 season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints enter their opener against the Tampa Bay Bucs as heavy favorites, 9.5-points in Vegas. The Bucs will also be without their starting quarterback, Jameis Winston. Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick will be under center for Tampa Bay Sunday.
All these facts would appear to swing in the Saints favor. The Black and Gold possess rocket-high expectations in 2018, a playoff berth is expected.
But with the NFL, anything can happen, and the odds don’t matter when the ball is kicked off. Coach Sean Payton is only focused on the Bucs this week, and his own locker room.
“Typically I’m upbeat and optimistic, and yet earlier in the year as a coach, it’s in our nature, what-if’s. You’re constantly trying to check the boxes. Are we prepared for this? How’s the young receiver going to handle this. That’s how I am on Wednesday getting ready to go,” said Sean Payton.
