Payton on new signing Gillislee: ’In a short period of time he will get up to speed’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints signed running back Mike Gillislee on Sunday after he was cut by the Patriots the day before. He’ll backup Alvin Kamara and Boston Scott in week one of the regular season. Mark Ingram can’t come back until week five after serving his suspension.
“He’s a running back we thought could help our team this year. We have gone through the tape with all these players we’re familiar with and he was a guy that you mind of paid attention to in the preseason (when he was with New England), but when he became available, we brought him in," said Sean Payton.
So will Gillislee learn the offense quickly, or is seven days just not enough time before the Bucs matchup.
“It’s probably a combination of both. I have an idea of how he learns. I spent quite a bit of time with him on the weekend just going through our system, their system, how they called things. He is pretty sharp. I think in a short period of time he will get up to speed,” said Payton.
