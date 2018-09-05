Police: Stolen car leads police on chase through Kenner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 33-year-old Metairie man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen Mississippi car through Kenner Monday morning (Sept. 3), according to a news release from Kenner Police Department.
Officers saw the silver Ford Focus traveling east on Interstate 10 around 10:15 a.m. and tried to pull over the driver, who was later identified as Chad Braddock. Braddock refused to stop, police said, fleeing from officers at speeds reaching 120 mph. After exiting at Bonnabel Boulevard, Baddock led Louisiana State Police, Kenner Police, Levee Board Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies through Old Metairie.
The chase ended when Baddock crashed into a parked car in the 1400 block of Carrollton Drive in Bucktown, police said.
Braddock tried to flee the scene on foot, according to police, but was apprehended by officers and arrested on charges of illegal possession of stolen things valued at $15,000, aggravated flight from officer, resisting an officer by force or violence, driving without a license and driving without auto insurance.
Two passengers were in the car with Braddock but were not booked with any crimes, police said. No injuries were reported.
Kenner Policed Chief Michael Glaser asks anyone with information about this incident to contact Kenner Police at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
