Police: Stolen car leads police on chase through Kenner

Officers saw the silver Ford Focus traveling east on Interstate 10 around 10:15 a.m. and tried to pull over the driver, who was later identified as Chad Braddock. Braddock refused to stop, police said, fleeing from officers at speeds reaching 120 mph. After exiting at Bonnabel Boulevard, Baddock led Louisiana State Police, Kenner Police, Levee Board Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies through Old Metairie.