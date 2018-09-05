Report: Kenner bridal shop owner accused of sexually assaulting customer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Kenner Police arrested a 62-year-old owner of a Kenner bridal shop after a customer accused him of touching her breast and trying to kiss her during a visit to his store, according to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
According to the Kenner police records, Quirino Coelho, owner of Q’s Bridal Boutique inside Esplanade Mall, was booked Saturday with sexual battery.
The victim was a 19-year-old woman.
According to the report, the victim told investigators Coelho invited her into his store by offering free clothing. Coelho then allegedly took her to the back of the store to show her the clothes.
The victim told police he started asking her personal questions about her boyfriend and relatives. According to the report, he then gave the victim a hug from the side, sliding his arm under hers and touching her breast over her clothing.
According to the report, the victim tried to back away, but Coelho pulled her closer and demanded that she look at him while he was speaking.
The victim said he tried to kiss her, but she turned her face and he “french kissed” her cheek, according to the report.
The report said he told the woman he was just “trying to make her feel good."
According to the report, she said she left the store, threw the clothes into a trash can, and reported the incident to a mall security officer.
Coelho was taken into custody at his store around 7:30 p.m. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna and released Sunday on a $1,000 bond.
NOLA.com said the store is not commenting about the arrest.
