Shelby: Gordon weakening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall Tuesday night just east of Pascagoula, MS. Thanks to the more easterly track and lopsided nature of the storm, the heaviest rain fell across Alabama and the Florida panhandle. Louisiana and most of the Mississippi Gulf Coast missed the worst of the storm.
As Gordon moves inland and weakens, today is expected to be relatively nice with a few passing showers. The moisture tail from Gordon will increase rain chances tonight and into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
By Friday, just a few storms will be left and the weekend looks mostly dry with just some spotty storms. Highs will reach near 90.
Out in the far eastern Atlantic, we are monitoring a couple of tropical waves. We have plenty of time to watch these as they wouldn’t reach the Caribbean until next week, if they do at all.
