St. Aug, Rummel, and DLS enter Big 8 rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Three schools exited the FOX 8 Big 8 rankings: Slidell, Ehret, and Amite. So this week, we have three new entreis in the poll.
1. Karr
The Cougars went on the road, and registered a huge win over St. Paul’s, 33-30. I would say the Karr’s shot of a 3-peat in Class 4A is off to a good start.
2. Easton
The Eagles haven’t won a state title since 1942. Well, with this Eagle squad, that could be ancient history. Lance Legendre helped orchestrate a 27-14 win over Jesuit.
3. Curtis
I though their matchup with Landry-Walker would be close, I was wrong. Even without starting QB Collin Guggenheim, the Patriots still rolled, 42-18.
4. Destrehan
In our FOX 8 Football Friday game of the week, the Wildcats had a tough road matchup with Slidell. But, with the arm of J.R. Blood, and the running of John Emery, Destrehan ran away with the game in the third quarter, closing out a 41-15 win.
5. Terrebonne
With Ja’Khi Douglas running the show, anything is possible for the Tigers. Terrebonne took home a "W" over Ellender, 29-7, in their opener.
6. St. Augustine
The Purple Knights delivered a huge victory over rivals McDonogh 35, 27-6. Nathaniel Jones notched his first win with St. Aug, and expect many more. The squad possesses a ton of talent, and could compete for the Catholic League crown.
7. Rummel
The Raiders went across state lines, and returned to “The Boot” with a win. Led by quarterback Chandler Fields, and a big punt return for a score by Koy Moore, Rummel beat Gulfport, 34-6.
8. De La Salle
The Cavaliers lost a lot of starters from their 2017 squad that went to the Dome. Luckily for DLS, running back Kendall Collins is still on the team. The senior ignited a 33-0 win over South Lafourche.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.