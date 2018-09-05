Thibodaux Police searching for identity theft suspect

By Erin Lowrey | September 5, 2018 at 3:31 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 3:31 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Thibodaux Police are asking for the public’s help locating an identity theft suspect.

Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue said on August 22nd a female driving a gray Hyundai Sedan fraudulently cashed several checks at a bank in the City of Thibodaux.

The Thibodaux Police Department Criminal Investigation’s Division is actively investigating this case, which resulted in the suspect fraudulently obtaining over $2,000.

Anyone with information as to the identification or whereabouts of the person pictured is asked to contact the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. Tipsters could also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters who utilize Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

