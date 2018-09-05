WATCH: Waves crash on Dauphin Island during Gordon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on the Mississippi-Alabama Coast Wednesday.
The storm brought rough surf, high winds, heavy rainfall and flooding to Dapuhin Island.
Widespread power outages have been reported in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi.
According to WALA, the following counties are still without power as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday following the storm:
Alabama outage reports
- Mobile County: 19,741
- Baldwin County: 387
- Washington County: 257
- Escambia County: 6
- Clarke County: 11
- Monroe County: 4
- Conecuh County: 0
Florida outage reports
- Escambia County: 8,214
- Santa Rosa County: 268
- Okaloosa County: 1
- Mississippi outage reports
- Jackson County: 4,026
- George County: 2,876
- Greene County: 2,174
- Harrison County: 39
Mississippi outage reports:
- Jackson County: 4,026
- George County: 2,876
- Greene County: 2,174
- Harrison County: 39
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.