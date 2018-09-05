Woman pleads guilty in fatal DWI crash on Causeway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish judge on Tuesday (Sept. 4) ordered a pre-sentencing investigation after a woman pleaded guilty to causing the death of a Mississippi man as she was driving drunk on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway last year.
On what was scheduled to be her trial date, Olivia Matte, 28, of Covington, pleaded guilty as charged to the felony charge of vehicular homicide in the March 23, 2017 death of James Blackmond, 37, of Foxworth, Miss.
Matte also pleaded guilty as charged to vehicular negligent injuring involving Blackmond’s 44-year-old passenger; failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle while her driver’s license was suspended. Those charges are misdemeanors.
Matte’s blood-alcohol content was .216, close to three times higher than the legal limit to drive in Louisiana.
In accepting her guilty plea, Judge Glenn Ansardi of the 24th Judicial District Court granted Matte’s attorney’s request for a pre-sentence investigation. Judge Ansardi allowed Matte to remain free on bond, denying the prosecutors’ request that she be remanded to jail while awaiting her sentencing.
Matte will be sentenced Nov. 15.
