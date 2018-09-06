Expert panel calls for sweeping election security measures

FILE- In this Oct. 14, 2016, file photo, a technician works to prepare voting machines to be used in the upcoming presidential election in Philadelphia. An expert panel of the National Academy of Sciences called for fundamental reforms to ensure the integrity of the U.S. election system. The report calls for replacing rickety voting machines with more-secure voting systems that use paper ballots or equivalents, and other measures such as a particular form of postelection audit aimed at spotting fraud. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)