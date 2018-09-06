Fans react to news Baby Cakes may be leaving N.O.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Baby Cakes maybe on their way out of town for good. A source tells FOX 8 the team could move to Wichita, Kansas.
You won’t find bigger Baby Cakes fans than the Duongs.
“We love the Baby Cakes,” said Khai Duong, who says he and his family catch a game as often as possible. “It’s a family environment, and to see those guys possibly going to Kansas just bummed us out.”
A source tells FOX 8 the decision to move the AAA team could come at any time.
“It’s something I hate to lose,” said Councilman Paul Johnston, who represents Jefferson Parish’s second district - the one Baby Cakes call home.
He says the games have the ability to draw big crowds.
“It’s good to bring the people out here. We love our baseball and we want to make sure we continue to have a baseball team down here,” Johnston explained.
“I feel it’s good for the economy. It’d be really good, if they do leave, to get another team in here to take its place. Plus, we have this nice stadium for them to play in,” said Jefferson Parish resident Tim Constant.
Johnston says the state helped to fund the stadium through capital outlay projects and recently chipped in close to $2 million for renovations.
Wichita does not have a stadium for minor league baseball, but one is in the process of being built.
“To get a replacement team, another AA or AAA team, I don’t have a problem with that. We worked so hard on that name, Baby Cakes, to see that name leave,” said Duong. “The Baby Cakes name, it grew on us.”
Just as much as fans and leaders want to see another team take its place, they’re also vying for the Baby Cakes to keep its beloved name.
“You have plenty of lions and tigers and bears, but definitely only one Baby Cakes,” said Jefferson Parish resident Rene Brue.
Johnston calls it an unusual franchise name.
“Everybody talked about their name, the Baby Cakes, and it turned out to be a tremendous market because they were number one in sales on their products,” Johnston explained.
Right now, it’s unclear whether New Orleans gets another team or keeps the Baby Cakes name. Yet, if the Baby Cakes move away, an AA team could take its place.
FOX 8 reached out to the team’s general manager who tells us the franchise is focused on ticket sales for the 2019 season. He says he had not heard anything about the team moving anywhere beyond next season.
