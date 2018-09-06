FFF: Vegas installs Saints as one of the favorites to represent NFC in Super Bowl 53

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this editon of FFF, we take a look at the Saints odds for the 2018 season, David Beckham brings an MLS team to Miami, and Mexican food not a NOLA staple.
Football
The NFL season is FINALLY here. Now that the NFL is back, the next question comes, who’s making Super Bowl 53.
Right now in the AFC, the Patriots are the overwhelming favorite to be in Atlanta come February. In the NFC, it’s two teams leading the odds. The New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.
The defending champ Eagles, and the Packers are close behind the first two favorites in the NFC.
The Saints are also favored to win the NFC South, but there is one Black and Gold prediction I can’t get with.
New Orleans over\under win total is 9.5. I would take the over. 10-6, 11-5, appear to be likely landing spots for the Saints.
By the way, the two teams with the least likely chance to make the SB, the Bills and Bucs. The Saints play the Bucs on Sunday. Black and Gold favored by 9.5-points.
Fútbol
Major League Soccer continues to expand, and David Beckham is now in the game.
He’s the owner of Inter Miami CF. They start play in 2020. I have to say, I dig the logo, and the colors.
It’s a crowded sports market in Miami, so Beckham will need a breakout star. If he lands Cristiano Ronaldo, I think he might have a winner at the box office.
Food
In the past went I went to Texas, I loaded up on BBQ and Mexican food. Well, with the explosion of BBQ in New Orleans, I no longer eat multiple BBQ meals.
Now Mexican food, that is still is something NOLA hasn’t perfected. They’ve had some attempts, but nothing has fully taken over my attention. This winter that could change.
Akhtar Nawab, a well-known chef is bringing a Mexican restaurant to New Orleans. Early 2019, according to the Times-Picayune, he’s setting up shop at The Standard building at the South Market District development.
The menu will be similar to one of his other spots, which consists of crispy tempura shrimp tacos with celery root remoulade, Mexican Coca-Cola marinated lamb ribs, and queso fresco dumplings with savory horchata purée.
This I’m fired up about. I truly hope the hype is real, the city needs it.
