Final Fifteen rankings: Rummel QB Chandler Fields #15

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 Final Fifteen ranks the top 15 senior recruits in the viewing area. Each week we count down the best in the area, until we hit No. 1 in December.
Senior quarterback Chandler Fields out of Rummel, starts our rankings at No. 15. Fields squad is currently ranked No. 7 in our Big 8 poll.
Fields started at Holy Cross in parts of his freshman and sophomore year. He transferred in 2017 to Rummel, and is a two-year starter for the Raiders (1-0) at QB.
Fields is verbally committed to play for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2019.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.