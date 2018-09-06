Final Fifteen rankings: Rummel QB Chandler Fields #15

Final Fifteen rankings: Rummel QB Chandler Fields #15
By Garland Gillen | September 5, 2018 at 8:38 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 8:38 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 Final Fifteen ranks the top 15 senior recruits in the viewing area. Each week we count down the best in the area, until we hit No. 1 in December.

Senior quarterback Chandler Fields out of Rummel, starts our rankings at No. 15. Fields squad is currently ranked No. 7 in our Big 8 poll.

Fields started at Holy Cross in parts of his freshman and sophomore year. He transferred in 2017 to Rummel, and is a two-year starter for the Raiders (1-0) at QB.

Fields is verbally committed to play for the Ragin' Cajuns in 2019.

