Gov. Edwards, business and education leaders talk budget stability & economic development

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards met with dozens of leaders in the business community, as well as local university representatives to discuss the state of the state and economic development.
And some economic development forces said it is a huge benefit to no longer have the state budget crisis weighing down state government.
“The state of Louisiana is in a much better place,” Governor Edwards stated at the outset of the round table discussion in the Central Business District.
After back to back legislative sessions, state lawmakers reached a budget compromise this summer and extended a portion of the temporary 5th penny of the state sales tax.
"We remain optimistic that the economy is growing and that the revenue will come in as forecast, potentially a little higher if it continues to grow. So, we believe the stability that we now have is very, very important because the worst thing you can do is have mid-year budget cuts,” said the governor.
He took question from those in attendance.
Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., which works to increase economic development said having the budget crisis solved is great news for the business community.
"The stability that he’s delivered to us by stabilizing the budget up in Baton Rouge is incredibly important because the number one enemy of business is uncertainty,” said Hecht.
Still, he said, the progress should not end there.
"At the high level, we want to make sure that the stabilization that we’ve achieved with the budget doesn’t lead to complacency. Just because we have a stable budget now doesn’t mean that we have the right budget, or the right taxation system, so we have to go and continue to move forward,” said Hecht. "We talked a lot about putting Avondale back in commerce which we’re working on,” said the governor of the meeting.
Avondale Shipyards has been shuttered for years.
"This is hugely significant for us, not just for Jefferson but for the entire region,” Hecht stated. "We also talked specifically about the need to responsibly put Charity Hospital back into commerce and that entire corridor,” said the governor.
The mammoth state hospital did not reopen after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
