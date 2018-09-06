Shelby: Higher rain chances today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The moisture “tail” from Gordon will move into our area today creating a good chance for storms. There will be dry breaks, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella close by as rain will be off and on throughout the day.
A few storms could contain heavy downpours, but the wet weather won’t stick around too long. Drier air will build in from the west on Friday and last into the weekend. Only spotty storms are expected Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90.
Another plume of moisture is expected next week, and storm chances are likely to go back up.
The tropics are active in the Atlantic Ocean but there are no systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
