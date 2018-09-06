Jewish synagogue defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

MANDEVILLE, LA (WVUE) -Investigators call vandalism at a Northshore synagogue a potential hate crime.
"This is a sign of hate, basically saying we don't want you here," Congregation Spokesperson Teri Gross said.
Northshore Jewish Congregation members found their house of worship defaced Wednesday, with no idea when or who did it.
"It was sometime after the commuters parked their car at about 5 a.m. Our administrative assistant discovered this when she arrived to the office," Gross said.
The phrase, "Synagogue of Satan," with "14/88" beneath surrounded with swastikas.
"According to the Anti-Defamation League's numeric symbols of hate, 14/88 is a combination of two popular white supremacist symbols. 14 stands for 14 word slogan. And those 14 words are, we must secure the existence for our people and the future of our white children," Gross said.
One of the synagogue's former presidents says this is the first time something like this has happened.
“We’ve been very accepted and integrated productive members of the community. And then to see something like this, with the cryptic references to 14/88 are very very disturbing because that’s a little more than just name-calling,” Mark Wolfe said.
Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker says they are working with FBI and other agencies, and believes this is an isolated incident.
"I've been with the Mandeville Police Department for 23 years now going on 24, never had anything significant like this at the congregation," Sticker said.
He adds that the community should keep an eye out, and stay vigilant.
"At this time, there's no direct threats to the congregation, but nonetheless we're not ruling anything out and we're looking at everything just to make double sure that everyone stays safe," Sticker said.
Congregation Spokesperson Teri Gross says members are divided on what to do with the spray painted message.
“Some people want to paint it over and cover it up right away because it’s such a despicable and hateful act, they want it to go away. And then there are those that want to take it and turn it into a lesson, and opportunity for the community to come together,” Gross said.
Synagogue leaders will meet with the director of the Anti-Defamation League Thursday evening to figure out what their next steps will be to address this.
