JPSO investigating homicide in Avondale

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Avondale.
According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, around 10:22 Wednesday night deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Senate Drive in reference to gunshots.
Deputies found the victim, a 22-year-old male from Avondale, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Rivarde. .
Rivarde said there is no suspect or motive information available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.