JPSO investigating homicide in Avondale
By Erin Lowrey | September 6, 2018 at 5:18 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 5:18 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Avondale.

According to JPSO Public Information Officer Jason Rivarde, around 10:22 Wednesday night deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Senate Drive in reference to gunshots.

Deputies found the victim, a 22-year-old male from Avondale, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Rivarde. .

Rivarde said there is no suspect or motive information available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

