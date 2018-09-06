Judge denies bond reduction for murder suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Criminal Court Commissioner Robert Blackburn found probable cause in a 2nd degree murder case and also decided not to lower the suspect, James Nero’s bond that had previously been set for $250,000.
21-year-old James Nero is accused of killing his former coworker 31-year-old Fouad Zeton Jr.
This happened last month in front of the Atiki bar in the 200 block of Decatur Street. Police say the two got into an argument and they say at some point, Nero went to a nearby vehicle, retrieved a gun and then shot Zeton Jr. in the chest.
The lead homicide detective took the stand this afternoon. She told the court that Nero and the victim got into an argument inside of the bar first over what time the bar should close. Once outside, the argument continued. Nero's attorney says once his client retrieved a gun, he's seen on surveillance video backing away from the victim. The attorney says Nero was scared for his life when he shot Zeton. Nero's claiming it was self-defense.
Zeton's father was at the court for the hearing and told FOX 8 his son was murdered in cold blood.
“It’s horrible. It was very devastating to me to watch this criminal guy keep looking at me and smiling like he’s a hero for killing my Junior, my son. It’s devastating as a father but justice will prevail. The bond remains the same and the criminal justice system is working,” says Fouad Zeton Sr.
Nero remains booked with second degree murder.
