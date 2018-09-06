Kenner firefighters rescue kayaker from Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Kenner firefighters rescued an overturned kayaker Wednesday afternoon in Lake Pontchartrain.
Kenner 911 received a call at 4:26 p.m. of the capsized kayak in the lake, originally reported near the levee at Platt and Mesa.
Kenner police, East Jefferson Levee District police and Kenner fire personnel immediately began to search the area.
The Kenner Fire Department also sent its Alweld 20x72 V Hull boat with a certified boat captain and two rescue swimmers to the boat launch, as part of the Search and Rescue team staffed 24/7 for such emergencies.
One Kenner fire company took a different route and located the victim near the Parish Line Canal.
Firefighter Steffon Lee and Acting Capt. Clint Stephens both dove into the water and pulled the man to safety, with assistance to pull the victim to shore by Firefighter Kelcey Magee, along with Capt. Richard Blackman and Acting Operator Jason Pepitone.
“Our firefighters responded extremely quickly, and that made all the difference for this boater,” Kenner Fire Chief Ryan Bergeron.
The U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans was notified of the need for a search and rescue, but the Kenner firefighters rescued the thankful victim before the Coast Guard could arrive. The boater, who told officials his kayak overturned, was apparently uninjured. However, East Jefferson EMS transported the victim to the hospital for evaluation.
“It’s teamwork like this,” said Mayor Ben Zahn, “that shows our departmental training really pays off for residents and visitors of Kenner.”
