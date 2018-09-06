Mayor of Wichita announces Baby Cakes request to move

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Baby Cakes could be on their way out of town for good.
Jeff Longwell, the Mayor of Wichita, Kansas, announced that the team has filed a request to relocate on Thursday in a news conference.
Longwell said the city has big plans for baseball, including a $60 million dollar stadium to house them.
Longwell said the team will not be keeping The Baby Cakes name.
He says the team’s move is subject to approval from MLB, but that the deal has been in the works for awhile.
In addition to a new stadium, Wichita will build a baseball museum, a river walk, and restaurants near the stadium.
The Louisiana Stadium Exposition District released the following statement after the announcement:
The New Orleans Baby Cakes informed LSED officials today that they have filed an application to relocate the team to Wichita, Kansas when their lease expires at the conclusion of the 2021 season.
New Orleans and Jefferson Parish have been fortunate to serve as home to Minor League Baseball for the past 25 years. Unfortunately, the relocation of sports teams is not an uncommon occurrence, especially as cities compete for a limited number of professional sports franchises.
On behalf of the State, the LSED has continued to invest in improvements to the Shrine on Airline, allowing it to remain a top tier Minor League Baseball venue. “We are sad to know that the Baby Cakes will be relocating another city; however, we remain committed to Minor League Baseball in the New Orleans market and it is our intention to find another team to play here,” said Kyle France, LSED Chairman. “In the meantime, we will continue our strong working relationship with the team ownership and will fulfill all contractual obligations through the end of the lease terms.”
The Wichita Business Journal streamed the announcement:
