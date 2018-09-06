Man alleges racial profiling by guard in local grocery store

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A video taken in a local grocery store has gone viral, and a security guard was replaced as a result. The man who took the video says he was racially profiled in the Breaux Mart on Magazine Street.
It started as a few college friends wanting to make dinner. But Branson Morgan says their grocery trip quickly ended when he felt threatened and racially profiled by a security guard.
“My adrenaline was just going really quickly,” said Morgan.
Morgan posted on Facebook a video he took inside the Breaux Mart grocery store on Magazine Street. He was with two of his friends. Morgan was the only African-American. The guard was white.
While one of the friends was shopping, Morgan says he and the others browsed the store.
“Like college students, we branched off. We didn’t want to follow him every inch of the way,” said Morgan.
Morgan says the guard quickly approached them, and he was confused.
“After my friend asked him, ‘Can we help you?’ he snarkily replied the same thing, ‘Can we help you?’” said Morgan.
Morgan says what happened just before the video is what prompted him to hit record. He says the guard was so close in his personal space, it made for what he described as a tense situation.
“It was pretty aggressive because I heard him quickly walk up, and the first thing he did was fold his arms. He was two feet literally right behind me,” Morgan said.
Quickly after that, the friends found each other, put their groceries back, and spoke to the manager before they left. Morgan says the manager dismissed their concerns, and the guard even followed them into the parking lot to take a picture of their license plate.
“The worst case, I thought this guy was going to touch me in a way that wasn’t going to be recorded, or handle me in a certain way,” said Morgan.
A store spokesman released the following statement:
“Breaux Mart contracts with a third-party private security patrol for all its stores. The guard working that evening was overzealous with the group of students in question. The guard involved will not be assigned to any Breaux Mart store in the future. The manager on duty has also been corrected on how he could have better handled the situation. Breaux Mart has reached out to the students to apologize for this regrettable incident.”
And while Morgan says he didn’t initially realize he may have been racially profiled, he hopes others learn from this and never have to endure what he captured on his phone.
“It wasn’t like he was just discriminating against college kids, he was being oppressive to me and racially profiling me in that sense. He automatically thought I was the one stealing,” said Morgan.
