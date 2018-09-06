Neighbors want abandoned Navy base secured

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Firefighters were called to the abandoned Navy base in the Bywater Wednesday night. The New Orleans Fire Department says as crews made their way in at least six homeless people passed them trying to escape the fire.
One business owner we talked to says that’s just the latest problem that’s happened there. “I’m sure the Mayor wouldn’t want that in her backyard,” said Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant owner, Sammy Baiamonte.
Baiamonte is talking about the old Naval Support Activity Base on Poland Avenue. It sits right in front of his business. It’s now owned by the City and has been abandoned for years. The base has become an eyesore in the community; covered in graffiti and littered with debris.
“It’s not secured, it’s wide open, the gates open and there’s openings on the side of the gate,” said Baiamonte."We’re just tired of seeing the vagrants going in, the graffiti, the theft, they’re stealing from the property."
The base is in City Council member Kristin Palmer’s district. She says plans are in the works to develop the property.
“My understanding is the current developer is absolutely looking at workforce housing for that site and so really we need to make sure that the incentives align with the use,” said Palmer. “I really believe the only way to fully secure this 100 percent is to get some housing units in there, get some good affordable housing in there, some workforce development and make this a win for the community.”
But, the timeline on when that will happen is unclear.
“I think we would all like to know, I think time is imperative right now so, we will definitely be reaching out to the administration. I know they would like to see it developed as quickly as possible and let’s see how we can get the ball moving,” said Palmer.
Baiamonte would also like to see something done about the abandoned property.
“We would like someone to come in and do something to secure it, get rid of the graffiti, it’s an eyesore to the whole neighborhood, it looks terrible, cut the grass, maintain the property, something,” said Baiamonte.
We also reached out to the Mayor’s office. A spokesperson tells us the city is in ongoing negotiations with developers regarding the Navy Base and they will have no further comment because of those negotiations.
