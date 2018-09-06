NOFD: Trash fire reported in abandoned Navy base in Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A trash fire was reported inside the old Naval Support Activity Base in the Bywater Wednesday evening (Sept. 5), according to the New Orleans Fire Department.
Smoke was seen coming from the area shortly before 5:30 p.m., NOFD officials said. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a trash fire on the second floor of a six-story brick building inside the base. The multi-building facility is located near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Chartres Street has been abandoned since after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, fire department officials said.
Although the base is no longer in use, roughly 10 people were inside the building at the time of the fire and a second alarm was dispatched around 6 p.m. to search for any lost or hurt people. The fire was put out by 7:25 p.m., NOFD said, and no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.