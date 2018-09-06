North Shore synagogue vandalized

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A synagogue in the North Shore was vandalized this week.
Northshore Jewish Congregation officials discovered anti-Semitic symbols that were spray painted on the outside of the house of worship. The incident is suspected to have taken place Wednesday or possibly the night before.
According to Teri Gross, a spokesperson for the congregation, officials with the church said that The Mandeville Police Department and the FBI were contacted.
According to Gross, at this time the graffiti has not been removed.
Gross said this weekend is The Jewish New Year, or Rosh Hashanah. She said it is unfortunate that the vandalism happened before the service.
A meeting is being held with the Anti-Defamation League Thursday night to discuss the synagogue’s next steps.
The Mandeville Police Department said it is taking this incident very serious and are actively investigating the case as a potential hate crime until proven otherwise.
Detectives have reached out to surrounding law enforcement partners as well as confirmed with the church that at this time there have been no other similar incidents at other area synagogues.
Police are asking anyone with any information about this crime, to call the Mandeville Police Department at (985) 626-9711 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.