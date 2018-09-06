Saints look to stop season opening losing streak

“ There’s an element of survival to a degree getting through camp. You develop an identity and so there’s the balance between that and then once you start getting ready for the season it’s let’s make sure that we are in the best position to go out and succeed week one,” Brees explained. “I feel like Sean has done a really good job at giving us time to take care of our bodies and recover from what was a tough, competitive training camp and now get ready to go out and be our best for week one."Succesful season openers have usually led to sucessful seasons for the Saints. In the Sean Payton era they’ve won the season opener five times. In those five seasons they’ve made the playoffs four times. The only time they didn’t was in 2008 when they opened their season with a win over Tampa Bay.