Saints look to stop season opening losing streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Week one of the NFL season, technically it’s just one of 17, but for the Saints the season opener has been a game that’s escaped them lately. They haven’t won one since 2013.
"Start fast. It's confidence. It just puts you ahead,” Drew Brees said. “Otherwise, you feel like you're always playing catch up and we all want to be in that position. We've been at position all too often in years past and so we're ready to turn over a new leaf and start things fast." It’s not impossible to over 0-1. They did it last year. In fact, they were 0-2. But in the Sean Payton era overcoming early holes are still rare. They’ve only done it one other time in 2011.
“Sean preached that in the team meeting,” Sheldon Rankins said. “ You can't always work yourself out of a hole. “For Brees and company it’s all about shifting their mindset from the training camp grind to the regular season focus.
“ There’s an element of survival to a degree getting through camp. You develop an identity and so there’s the balance between that and then once you start getting ready for the season it’s let’s make sure that we are in the best position to go out and succeed week one,” Brees explained. “I feel like Sean has done a really good job at giving us time to take care of our bodies and recover from what was a tough, competitive training camp and now get ready to go out and be our best for week one."Succesful season openers have usually led to sucessful seasons for the Saints. In the Sean Payton era they’ve won the season opener five times. In those five seasons they’ve made the playoffs four times. The only time they didn’t was in 2008 when they opened their season with a win over Tampa Bay.
