Six suspects accused in armored truck guard killing due in court

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Six defendants accused of killing an armored truck guard in 2013 will be in federal court Thursday morning.
Last week federal prosecutors signaled that they would seek capital punishment for three of the people accused of killing Hector Trochez five years ago.
Trochez was gunned down during a robbery at The Chase Bank on Carrollton and Claiborne in broad daylight.
Prosecutors said they want the death penalty for LilBear George, Chukwudi Ofomata, and Curtis Johnson Junior.
In total, six defendants were indicted last November. Legal experts said the death penalty is rare in federal cases.
“Really the importance of the case in terms of the death penalty is that there are so few cases around the entire country where the death penalty is actually approved,” said Harry Rosenberg. “The death penalty act really just started again in 1988, and so since there have only been several scores of cases from 1988 forward and in this one case you have three.”
Trochez’s family said in a statement last week that they had hoped for the death penalty from the beginning.
