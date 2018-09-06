Some Slidell residents under boil water advisory

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Some Slidell residents need to boil their water Thursday morning.
Tammany Utilities said a water main broke Wednesday at the intersection of Alicia Court and Meadow Lake Drive West.
The break caused the water pressure to drop, prompting the boil water advisory.
About 22 homes along Meadow Lake Drive West will be without water while they repair the main.
As a precaution, a boil water advisory is in place for all Tammany Utilities customers in Meadow Lake Subdivision and portions of French Branch subdivision.
