BMX racers ride into Gretna

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - The 2018 USA BMX Gold Cup Finals will take place in Gretna this weekend.
It’s the first major BMX race hosted on the Westbank as the city ramps up its track.
Gretna Mayor Belinda Constand said the track got a renovation earlier this summer making it one of the top 10 in the country.
Gretna is one of six hosts across the country for the event that attracts professional and amateur riders from across the US.
Entry is free and races begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and will last through Sunday.
