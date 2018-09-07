City Council pass ordinance as step towards approving motorized scooters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleanians could have yet another mode of transportation to get around town. The city council passed an ordinance to regulate publicly available motorized scooters, if a business like that were to locate here.
You can walk, run, drive, bike, ride a streetcar across New Orleans. Soon motorized scooters with GPS locators may also be thrown into the mix. You would pay for your ride through an app, the app would also help you find the scooters.
“I think it’s good to create a way for people to get around the city and reduce some of the motorized traffic,” said Will Hicks.
“If we're talking about motorized that brings certain concerns who’s going to be riding these,” said Kamel Boughrara.
Council member Kristin Palmer says it’s not so simple to set up the motorized scooters in New Orleans.
“I think what we’re trying to do is look at what we do have and have the ordinances in the book in case we do pass a scooter ordinance,” said Palmer.
She points to how some cities haven’t responded so well to them. People living in some California cities where the scooters first started popping up have started rebelling against them.
They've post videos depicting ways to destroy the scooters in various ways, fed up with the nuisance that scooters leave behind when they're left behind. The ordinance the city council unanimously passed would hopefully prevent against that. The ordinance protects walkways and sidewalks and other areas so you can't just leave the scooter or bike lying anywhere. You'd have to secure it to say a bike rack.
“One of the things that’s been very consistent is where they’re deposited. If they’re left on sidewalks in front of buildings in front of apartments and they can be an obstacle so we want to address it before anything can occur,” said Palmer.
Palmer says passing the ordinance isn’t a sign you’ll start seeing new wheels around town anytime soon.
“Anytime you can bring in options for transportation that are viable and inexpensive it’s a good thing. We also have to make sure they're safe and have the infrastructure that they are safe.”
There’s still some mixed feelings on the new tech transportation.
There are an estimated four other ordinances that would need to be passed before the scooters are welcome in New Orleans.
One of those is making bike registration voluntary, which would include scooters.
