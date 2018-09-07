City councilmember proposes new restrictions for party buses

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) - A New Orleans council member pushes an ordinance to keep party buses out of residential neighborhoods.
During Thursday's city council meeting, New Orleans East council member Cyndi Nguyen proposed an ordinance that would restrict party buses from travelling to residential areas.
"I've been receiving numerous complaints from our neighbors in District E, particularly in the east in reference to party buses coming through their neighborhood at night," Nguyen said.
Nguyen says she's not looking to ban party buses, just re-route them away from disturbing neighbors.
“I recognize the City of New Orleans is a city of entertainment and music and having fun. However, I also believe the people who live in New Orleans who do not need to be subject to these kinds of nuisances late at night,” Nguyen said.
She said the ordinance will look at where these buses could go instead.
"We could look at main street corridors, that they can take that route, but to go into neighborhoods I don't think that's necessary at all," Nguyen said.
However, some party bus companies FOX 8 spoke with say this will impact their business, since customers expect to be picked up from their residences.
Some college students who use party buses for nights out hope there can be some kind of compromise.
“I think that on the fact that they’re being disruptive, I think that maybe we should do something about them driving around residential neighborhoods, but in terms of on campus and going to bars from campus, I think that’s fine,” Jack Rozen said.
"I can see where people who are living there with kids that are trying to go to bed don't want a huge bus of loud, college students coming through," Fletcher Barnes said.
Nguyen says she hopes to work with party bus businesses to find the best solution.
She adds the ordinance will be brought to the transportation committee for discussion, and then it will be voted on by the full council.
