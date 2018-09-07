The Extra Point Week 1: Trust the statistics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
There are MANY ways in which fantasy football is nothing like real football, but one thing is a constant in both: hope is not a plan. There's no reason drafting a specific team with specific players for specific match-ups if you're just going to throw them to the wolves and HOPE that the poor projection is wrong and they deliver. Trust the numbers. Trust the eye test. Play fantasy football with your head and not your heart. That's why I'll start with who to sit.
SIT:
San Francisco’s offense
In most fantasy football drafts this year, the 49ers were either highly overrated (Jerick McKinnon, injured or not) or very underrated (Marquise Goodwin and Pierre Garcon). I think the receivers, especially Goodwin, are primed to have great seasons, but Minnesota is not the time to test it. You saw what happened when the Saints opened the season there last year. It’s not pretty. If you had to start anyone, maybe Goodwin, but given how late he went in most drafts, he should be your flex, which means there’s probably a better option (coming later).
Most of the Giants' offense
That Jacksonville defense is nothing to mess around with. Obviously, Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley should never see the bench, but this week, there's an argument to be made for sitting everyone else. Eli Manning shouldn't be on a fantasy roster until proven otherwise. Do not start Sterling Shepard this week. You have been warned. I could understand starting Evan Engram, but if you have a backup tight end with a better match-up, it would probably be a better idea.
WR Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
I wouldn't trust Nathan Peterman getting my wide receiver fantasy production in 7-on-7 drills during a practice. Starting him on the road against the Ravens? No thanks.
START:
RB Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
I may eat these words, but it's week one. The Saints have to prove to me they can stop the run before I'd sit opposing running backs. In their last meeting, Barber rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown. They numbers may not be eye-popping, but it's more than you'll get from Alfred Morris or Matt Breida.
RB Carlos Hyde, Browns
I don't consider the Steelers a "favorable" match-up for running backs, but while Hyde is fresh, I like him this week, especially if your other options are facing the Vikings or Rams (I'm not high on Marshon Lynch this week, either). Nick Chubb doesn't appear to have developed enough to challenge him for too many carries yet, either. Strike while the iron's hot.
RB Marlon Mack / Jordan Wilkins, Colts
There aren't many weeks I'll suggest starting a Colts running back, but against the Bengals, who ranked 30th against the run last year, you have the green light. Just make sure to monitor the inactive list on Sunday to see if Marlon Mack makes it to the field. If he doesn't, low and behold, Wilkins is your guy.
RB LeGarrette Blount, Lions
We're not sure how the carries will be distributed in Detroit just yet, but LeGarrette Blount figures to be the favorite, at least for now, to handle early-down duties. Theo Riddick will probably remain the better PPR option, and we'll have to wait and see with Kerryon Johnson. All that said, Blount is a proven bruiser at the goal line. The Lions should have those opportunities against the Jets, and if you're lucky, they'll also have a lead and use Blount to run out the clock late.
Some others I like on a week-by-week basis for Week 1′s match-up:
WR Danny Amendola, Dolphins
WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
WR Ryan Grant, Colts
LESS POPULAR STARTS:
RB Latavius Murray, Vikings
Yes, Dalvin Cooks is back and expected to get the bulk of the carries, but let's not forget how much of a contributor Latavius Murray was last season. He's a lot more capable than the average backup, and could be a low-end flex this week. If you're scared of a match-up and have Murray on your bench, he's worth considering.
RB Tarik Cohen, Bears
He raced out to a hot start in 2017, but outside of a few games, production was inconsistent. However, the arrival of Matt Nagy as head coach could mean big things for the speedy running back. As Kansas City's offensive coordinator, Nagy was outstanding putting Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt all over the field to get them in space and make plays. I'd expect him to do the same with Cohen.
TE Tyler Eifert, Bengals
If you can't tell, I expect points to be scored in this Bengals / Colts match-up. The only knock on Eifert will be his snap count. Given his injury history, I'm not sure he'll see a heavy workload, but when healthy, he's one of Andy Dalton's favorite and most reliable targets in the red zone. I challenge you to think outside the box, and if your flex is weak, don't be afraid to take a risk on Eifert.
Final thought: This is why I preach that you should never reach on a quarterback too early. In a 12-team half-PPR league, my bench this week reads Michael Crabtree, Marquise Goodwin, Corey Davis, Tarik Cohen and Latavius Murray. That’s because I’m starting Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon, Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders and Royce Freeman. The options, depending on match-ups, are endless, and it’s a great problem to have.
I may regret that paragraph.
