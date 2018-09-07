Gov. Edwards wants more funds for K-12; teachers’ union reacts

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Governor John Bel Edwards’ administration begins focusing on next year’s spending priorities some in the education community like what is at the top of the governor’s wish-list.
"I will tell you my number one priority next year is making sure we increase our investment in K-12 education. We have not increased our funding for K-12 education, in terms of the per pupil allocation under the Minimum Foundation Program but about one time in the last 10 years. We have to do that,” said Governor Edwards this week.
"I think that is well-needed,” said Jessie Isidore, President of the Jefferson Federation of Teachers.
For years, Isidore taught in Jefferson Parish Public Schools and is thrilled the governor wants to increase funding for education.
"We want those resources to make sure we are educating kids to the 21st century. We live in a competitive word, we live in a competitive environment and those resources will just help the most needed kids compete in this world and be successful adults,” said Isidore.
The governor also wants a pay raise for teachers.
"It’s critically important that we do it, so we take some pressure off our school system, but also because it’s time for our teachers to get a raise. So that’ll be the number one priority going into session next year. With any luck we’re going to have enough revenue growth to because of the improved economic situation of the state to pay for that increase in MFP,” Gov. Edwards stated.
Isidore said better pay would help retain teachers.
“Teachers in Jefferson Parish are the lowest paid in this region, we’re the largest school system, over 80 schools, thousands and thousands of students and so that pay raise is going to go a long way, especially in Jefferson Parish to retain the most qualified teachers in our school district,” Isidore stated.
And from the business community to educators at all levels and their advocates there is broad relief that there is no longer talk of cuts to education funding.
"As of right now we don’t believe that any mid-year budget cuts will be required this year. We think we will be fashioning another responsible budget,” said the governor. "Funding for education, especially TOPS and to pre-K through 12th grade education is a welcome sight,” said Isidore.
He hopes state lawmakers will welcome the chance to invest more into public education.
