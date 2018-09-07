JPSO: Smoothie King corporate employee arrested after video camera found in bathroom

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An employee at the Smoothie King corporate office was arrested after being accused of hiding a video camera in the unisex bathroom at the company's Metairie headquarters, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
JPSO arrested 42-year-old Ronald Fusilier of Mandeville and booked him with four counts of video voyeurism.
The sheriff's office was contacted by a company official on August 30 after a female employee discovered the camera in the bathroom. The woman was using the bathroom when she saw a flashing blue light under a nearby cabinet. She pushed a trashcan in front of the light until she was finished.
After, the woman took a closer look and realized that the flashing blue light was a camera pointed in the direction of the toilet recording video. She removed the camera and an external hard drive.
Smoothie King released a statement Thursday saying,
Facilier was arrested in St. Tammany Parish and taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center where he was booked Saturday. He was later released on a $4000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.