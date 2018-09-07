Man accused of killing his daughter found incompetent to stand trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a case, even Mark Hambrick’s attorney says is like no other.
“I have to say that in my 43 years of experience, I’ve never seen this,” says Kerry Cuccia.
A forensic psychologist testified during Hambrick’s competency hearing that Hambrick believes he’s Jesus Christ, and that GOD told him to kill his 18-month-old daughter.
“The law is very clear that someone who has the mental status of Mark Hambrick should not be going forward with any trial,” says Cuccia.
Hambrick is charged with first degree murder in connection with the stabbing and suffocation death of his little girl. The killing happened in the family’s home back in October of last year.
On the stand, Dr. Janet Johnson told the court she believes Hambrick factually knows what’s going on but that he’s delusional.
“You heard her testify as to what she believes his delusion is, in that GOD has a plan for him and that GOD’s plan involved him being executed, resurrected and he saves the world,” says Cuccia.
Dr. Johnson testified, ‘He heard GOD’s voice instructing him to kill his daughter. He walked around the city for five days trying to resist this voice but it became too compelling and he finally followed out GOD’s instructions.’
The doctor said Hambrick told her he wasn’t very religious and that he never really read the bible.
Prosector Jason Napoli pointed out to the court that Hambrick has no history of having a mental illness or psychiatric problem.
Judge Robin Pittman ruled that Hambrick is mentally incompetent to stand trial at this time. Hambrick will be sent to a mental facility in Jackson.
“The people at the forensic hospital will make a good diligent effort to determine if Mr. Hambrick can ever be restored to the competency to have the mental capacity to move forward,” says Cuccia.
