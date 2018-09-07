Man accused of killing 18-month-old child found incompetent to stand trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans judge has ruled that a man accused of stabbing and suffocating his 18-month-old daughter in 2017 is incompetent to stand trial.
In today’s competency hearing for 46-year-old Mark Hambrick, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Janet Johnson stated that while he does not have a history of a documented psychotic condition, he suffers from psychosis and delusions that are adversely affecting his life.
Hambrick was arrested on October 17, 2017 after he called 911 and told them that he killed his daughter and would be waiting on the front porch for police.
According to Dr. Johnson, Hambrick told her he killed 18-month-old Amina because God told him to do it. He says he heard God’s voice telling him to kill his only child for five days before he acted on it.
Hambrick has been charged with first degree murder. If convicted, Hambrick could receive the death penalty. According to Dr. Johnson, Hambrick has shared with her that he wants to executed.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office has not announced if they will seek the death penalty against Hambrick.
Hambrick has yet to enter a plea in the case.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.