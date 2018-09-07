NFL security policies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints are reminding fans of the NFL’s security policies in place ahead of the season opener.
PARKING POLICY:
Due to increased security measures at all NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2018 NFL season, SMG New Orleans will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within a 100-foot perimeter of the building. Enhanced vehicle screening will consist of an EOD canine sweep. All EOD canine searches will take place outside of the parking garages prior to entry. Only vehicles parking within the 100-foot perimeter will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search.
For more information on this policy, please click here.
WALK-THROUGH METAL DETECTORS:
As mandated by the NFL, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome uses walk-through metal detectors during Saints games at all entry gates to enhance safety and security.
NFL BAG POLICY:
The NFL “clear bag” policy remains the same. All bags, including diaper bags, are prohibited other than clear vinyl bags no larger than 12” X 12” X 6” or a One-Gallon Ziploc bag (limit 1 of either). Small clutch bags no larger than 6.5″ wide X 4.5″ high, with or without a handle or strap, may be taken into the stadium in addition to one of the clear bags. For more information on this policy, click here.
For more information on the policies, click here.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.