NFL security policies

Due to increased security measures at all NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2018 NFL season, SMG New Orleans will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within a 100-foot perimeter of the building. Enhanced vehicle screening will consist of an EOD canine sweep. All EOD canine searches will take place outside of the parking garages prior to entry. Only vehicles parking within the 100-foot perimeter will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search.